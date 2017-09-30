Final weekend of The Big E, another record breaking day Friday

Today and tomorrow are your last chance to visit The Big E and if last nights record attendance says anything about today, its likely to be another busy one at the fair.

The Big E finally comes to a close tomorrow and while we're sure there are plenty of people looking forward to a return of normalcy, it would appear plenty still want a piece of the action.

In fact yesterday The Big E set a new record for Friday attendance with early 110,000 visitors passing through its gates. To put those one ten into perspective, the old Friday record was 95,000 people.

Perhaps even more impressive is this: The Big E has already eclipsed last years total attendance by roughly 32,000 people...and the final weekend of the fair is just getting started!

Last weekend, The Big E set an attendance record on the same weekend western Mass. saw record breaking heat.

Today ... the theme is all things country and there will be 4H competitions and other animal shows in the Mallary Complex. You may even hear a bit of background music as country singers will be performing all day and night.

One other thing to look out for is Governor Charlie Baker. He'll be here around 11:30 we're told. Factor that with these attendance numbers and it being the last Saturday of the fair, your ride in could quickly become a nightmare.

To avoid that nightmare check out the Western Mass News Traffic page and there you'll see all those trouble spots mapped along your way.

And for all things Big E and to see our coverage of the fair over the last couple of weeks, click here!

