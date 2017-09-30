Chicopee Police: Shooting investigation underway after bullet strikes home

A shooting investigation is underway after a home on Stonina Drive in Chicopee was reportedly struck by a bullet overnight.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk reports they were called to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Our dispatch received a call of shots fired in the area of 89 Stonina Dr. A reporting party stated they awoke to the sounds of gunshots and observed a bullet had penetrated the home," explained Wilk.

When officers arrived at the scene, they set up a perimeter and began searching for the "suspects."

As of late Saturday morning police say, "no suspects were located." However, Wilk noted they don't believe this was a random shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413)594-1730, or, Text a Tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.