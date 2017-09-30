Tip Campaign underway today to 'Bring Jo Ringer Home'

Do you have that one piece of information that could help authorities locate Jo Ringer whose been missing since early March? No tip is too small!

Today, Saturday September 30th, a 'Tip Campaign to Bring Jo Home' is being held in North Adams. It started at noon and goes until 6 p.m. But you don't have to travel to North Adams if you think you may have some information that could help investigators.

Just call 203-507-6352 or stop in at the Greylock Community Club at 548 State Road in North Adams.

Jo Ringer,39, from Clarksburg disappeared on March 2nd and hasn't been seen since. It's a case with ties right here to western Mass. that has received national attention.

Back on March 2nd, Jo Ringer was set to start a new job as a cab driver in Easthampton.

It was on that same day that investigators said her husband, Chad Reidy took a long drive across western Mass. with his ex-girlfriend Laura Reilly.

Just four days later, on March 6, Jo Ringer’s dark green Volkswagen Jetta sedan with Connecticut plates was found abandoned on Exeter Street in Easthampton, roughly a 1-minute drive from Reilly’s house.

About a month later, on April 7, Reidy was found dead of an apparent suicide in his detached garage next to the house in Clarksburg where he and Jo lived.

Reilly has been charged in connection with lying to authorities.

Ever since Jo Ringer went missing her family and friends have been doing everything they can to keep her name and her pictures out there. They believe someone knows something that could help investigators.

The 'Bring Jo Ringer Home' Facebook page states, "no piece of information is too small.." Now, the organizers also noted that "no law enforcement will be present" at the tip campaign.

Dr. Sarah Stein, a private investigator and cold case expert, is hosting this public event today.

Any and all relevant information will be given to the District Attorney's Office handling the case, as well as the State Police.

"Please help us get Justice for Jo!" the 'Bring Jo Ringer Home' Facebook page reads.

Again, if you think you might have some information that could help authorities find her, please call that tip campaign today at 203-507-6352.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.