2 admit to taking part in burglaries following drug arrest in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police said two men arrested on drug charges admitted to taking part in several breaking and entering cases across Berkshire County.

According to a post on the Pittsfield Police Department’s Facebook Page, the suspects were arrested for drug possession on Thursday.

While the suspects were in custody, they admitted to investigators of taking part in several breaking and entering cases; including one where they stole an ATM from the American Legion, police said.

