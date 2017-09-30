3 arrested on trafficking heroin charges in Bernardston

State police arrested three people on trafficking heroin charges following a traffic stop in Bernardston on Wednesday.

Dave Procopio, Spokesman for Massachusetts State Police said Trooper Boutell spotted a black Subaru driving erratically northbound on Route 91 around 2:40 in the morning.

Trooper Boutell stopped the vehicle and discovered the 19-year-old unidentified driver was operating with a suspended license out of Pennsylvania and without a registration.

Procopio said the two passengers, a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman both from Vermont also had suspended licenses.

State police searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered 198 bundles each with 10 wax bags of heroin.

That amount of heroin weighs 49.6 grams said Procopio.

The driver was also cited for marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and registration not in possession.

Bail was set at $20,000 for all three suspects and were arraigned in Greenfield District Court.

