Gov. Baker stopped by the Big E Saturday

Governor Charlie Baker headed out to western Massachusetts for a stop at the Big E on Saturday.

Governor Baker was spotted taking quick photo-ops with fair attendees.

The fair comes to a close tomorrow, October 1. Over the course of this year’s Big E, three attendance records have been broken.

This year the Big E has had 32,000 more visitors than last year.

On Sunday many will get to enjoy the final day of the fair until the gates open again for next year.

