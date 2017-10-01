Troopers: New York man threw kitten from moving car

State troopers say an upstate New York man has been arrested after witnesses reported he threw a kitten from the window of a moving pickup truck earlier this week.

New York State Police arrested Christopher Normile on animal cruelty and traffic charges Friday.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports Saturday Normile was arrested after witnesses saw the kitten fly from his Chevrolet truck on Route 22 Tuesday.

The paper says the four-month-old orange kitten was treated at a nearby animal shelter for minor injuries. It says the kitten has already been adopted.

It wasn't immediately clear if Normile had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

