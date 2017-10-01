A sunny and seasonable day for the first day of October

After a cloudy, cool and yesterday sunshine returns today with highs closer to where we should be this time of year. Temperatures will gradually warm through much of the upcoming week.

Areas of fog this morning will quickly lift out and sunshine will return as high pressure is building into the region. Temperatures will get closer to where we should be this time of year as highs top out in the middle and upper 60s. Skies will remain clear tonight and with calm winds that will set the stage for radiational cooling and another chilly night is on the way with lows down in the middle 30s.

Our sunny and dry pattern will continue as we head into the new work week. Daytime highs get into the low and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then high pressure shifts to our south and we get warmer. Highs around 80 are possible mid to late week with continued dry weather. We do have a chance for a few showers late in the week with a cold front, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on when the front comes through.

