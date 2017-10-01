Great blue heron struck in Gill, recovering

A great blue heron is recovering after getting struck by a vehicle in Gill Saturday.

Loril MoonDream, a wildlife rehabilitator, told Western Mass News the bird struck the windshield of the vehicle and then rolled down an embankment nearby.

Loril is the director at Medicine Mammals in Wendell. She was called to the scene after the accident happened to retrieve and treat the great blue heron.

"Her wings were spread out. I had talon gloves, and was able to get a fleece over her head...they think it's nighttime, calms them down," explained Loril.

After carefully scooping up the bird, Loril brought it back to Medicine Mammals on Morse Village Road in Wendell to be evaluated. On Sunday, she said the bird was "in good spirits" and "looked pretty good."

"She might just be stunned and have very minimal damage. Just saw one trouble spot below the shoulder, kind of on the wing or rib area," noted Loril.

On Saturday afternoon, the Gill Police Department responded to West Gill Road after the motorist who struck the bird, became concerned for the bird welfare.

"He contacted our department even though there was no damage to his vehicle," explained police.

Now the female bird is on the road to recovery and will next head to the Tufts animal hospital in Grafton, MA thanks in part to the motorist, police, and Medicine Mammals.

Loril notes that Medicine Mammals is a non-profit organization that helps injured or orphaned animals and that they're mainly staffed by volunteers.

"Normally we take in 150-200 animals a year," she told Western Mass News.

If you would like to donate or learn more about the wildlife rehabilitation organization, Medicine Mammals, just click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.