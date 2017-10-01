3 injured in serious crash on Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee

Emergency personnel have been called to the scene of a serious crash on Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee this afternoon. Three people have been hurt, "one seriously" police say.

Two vehicles are involved, according to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

"That road is closed at Fairview & Academy as well as Broadway & Abbey Memorial," says Wilk.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. An accident reconstruction team has been called in to investigate.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

Further details weren't immediately available. We have a crew on the way now.

Stay with Western Mass News for the latest details and we'll update this story as soon as new details emerge.

