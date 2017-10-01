Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee reopened following two-car crash

Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee has reopened following a car accident that injured three people Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved, according to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

He told Western Mass News the accident is still under investigation, and that everyone involved is expected to be ok.

Further information on what caused the accident has not been released.

