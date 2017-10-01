More information released during tip campaign for missing Jo Ringer

More information on the whereabouts of Jo Ringer, a missing Clarksburg woman has been reported after a successful tip campaign this weekend.

On Saturday, Western Mass News informed the public about a tip campaign in North Adams in an effort to collect more information on the whereabouts of missing Jo Ringer.

Ringer was reported missing back in March. The tip campaign brought in new information; reinforcing theories investigators had.



"We got some information that confirms some of our theories as to where she might be. So it was a very successful day yesterday," said Private Investigator, Dr. Sarah L. Stein.



The tip campaign asked for anonymous information from people who may have seen or heard anything in the time frame around Joanne Ringer’s disappearance back on March 2.



The investigation has since been ruled a homicide. Ringer’s husband, Chad Reidy, who was the sole suspect was found dead of an apparent suicide in April.



Laura Riley, Chad Reidy’s ex-girlfriend has been charged with misleading police and Ringer’s car was found abandoned near Riley’s home just day’s after her disappearance.



Many who reported information thought it was nothing and not worth mentioning until now.



"Several people who came in yesterday and gave us information thought that what they had to say was nothing, but it was very significant. Even if you think its nothing, no piece of information is too small," Stein added.



Ringer’s daughter and friends are just pleading with the public to help find her.

Investigators are now looking into Laura Riley’s whereabouts in the particular days following Jo’s disappearance.

If any one has any information about Riley's location or saw Jo Ringer's dark green Volkswagen Jetta during that time is asked to contact State Police at 413-587-5517.

