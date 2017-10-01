Another clear and chilly night tonight. A warming trend on the way

Another clear and chilly night is on the way after a sunny and seasonable afternoon.Temperatures will gradually warm through much of the upcoming week.

Skies will remain clear tonight and with calm winds that will set the stage for radiation al cooling and another chilly night is on the way with lows down in the middle 30s. With temperatures dropping down into the 30s there is the potential for some areas of patchy frost. It will be a chilly start tomorrow morning so you may want to grab a jacket as you head out but you probably will not need it during the afternoon.

Our sunny and dry pattern will continue as we head into the new work week. Daytime highs get into the low and mid 70s Monday and Tuesday, then high pressure shifts to our south and we get warmer. Highs around 80 are possible mid to late week with continued dry weather. We do have a chance for a few showers late in the week with a cold front, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on when the front comes through.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.