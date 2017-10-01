Horse rescued from second floor of barn in Southampton

A very curious horse happened to get stuck on the second floor of a barn on Wednesday in Southampton.

The Southampton Police Department posted several pictures on their Facebook page of their rescue efforts by the help of firefighters from Westhampton and Easthampton and a local veterinarian.

The horse happened to get up a narrow flight of stairs and was too afraid to come back down.

In order to get him out he had to be tranquilized so police officers and firefighters could safely slide him down the stairs.

“It was a great success due to the great teamwork by all involved. Thank you to everyone,” police wrote.

