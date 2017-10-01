Police cruiser involved in accident near Baystate Franklin Medical Center

Greenfield police have closed a corner off of High and Sanderson Street for a car accident involving a police cruiser.

This happened right next to Baystate Franklin Medical Center.

Several emergency crews including police, fire, and ems responded to the crash.

Our crew on-scene said the police cruiser and another car crashed and ended up on someone's lawn.

We were told the State Police Accident Reconstruction team is investigating the crash along with detectives from the district attorneys office.

Western Mass News will update this breaking news story once more information becomes available.

