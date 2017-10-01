Big E breaks all-time highest attendance record in 2017

The 101st year of the Big E was certainly one to remember after breaking the all-time high attendance record and several other single-day attendance records.

A total of 1,525,553 people came out to West Springfield over the course of the fair's 17-day run; breaking the 2014 record of 1,498,605.

This year the Big E was off to a great start when on September 23, the highest single-day attendance record was broken when 171,897 people visited the fair.

Three additional single-day attendance records were broken on:

September 21: 85,019

85,019 September 28: 89,905

89,905 September 29: 109,871

The Big E wrapped-up the last day by setting a new record for the final Sunday of the 17-day fair at 137,208.

"Patrons of New England’s Great State Fair braved days of punishing temperatures that pushed the heat index to above 100 degrees, they endured a 55 degree drop in temperature accompanied by rain, and yet they came in great numbers to participate in, enjoy and support this organization and all it stands for," said Eugene J. Cassidy, President and C.E.O. of the Big E.

We'll see what the fair has in store next year when gates open again on September 14.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.