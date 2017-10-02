Great October weather continues

It was a beautiful start to October and the great weather will continue for the next several days!

It's a clear and chilly start with some patchy frost this morning so you'll certainly need your jacket! A Frost Advisory remains in effect for northern Berkshire County until 8 AM. Temperatures will rise quickly this morning with highs near 70 under a blue sky and sunshine!

Our sunny and dry pattern will continue most of this week. Daytime highs get into the low and mid 70s today and tomorrow, then high pressure shifts to our south and we reach near 80 by Wednesday. A front will move through during the middle of the week but aside from a sprinkle Wednesday night into Thursday morning we stay dry. Things may become a bit unsettle by late Friday. Overall this week is looking fantastic!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.