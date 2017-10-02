Shifting to warmer, unsettled weather this week

High pressure will keep skies clear and give us another chilly night. Overnight lows will fall back into the middle and upper 30s with some patchy frost and foggy spots through dawn. Tuesday is looking very nice with highs getting back into the lower 70s for most of the valley and upper 60s for the hill towns and Berkshires. We will once again see a mainly sunny sky with a light southerly breeze.

A ridge of high pressure remains intact across the East for most of the week. We will see temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday and Thursday as surface high pressure moves farther south and we get more of a southwesterly wind flow.

A cold front will approach southern New England Thursday from the north with more clouds and unsettled weather-while not a washout, showers will be possible. The front looks to slowly push southward Friday, keeping clouds and shower chances around. This front will eventually move back to the north as a warm front over the weekend, keeping our weather unsettled.

