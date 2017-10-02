Massachusetts to put abandoned items up for online auction

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts residents who abandoned jewelry, gold, high-end wristwatches and other items in safe deposit boxes will soon see those items auctioned off by the state.

Democratic Treasurer Deborah Goldberg will begin displaying a selection of the items from the Unclaimed Property Division to be auctioned on eBay.

The items will first be displayed at the State House in Boston on Monday from noon until 5 p.m. Other showings will take place in Cape Cod, New Bedford, Springfield and Worcester.

The online auction will start on Saturday, Oct. 7.

It's the 11th time the state has used eBay to liquidate its unclaimed tangible property holdings.

Money from the auction will go into the state's general fund.

If someone can prove a piece of property belonged to them, they will be compensated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.