Massachusetts high court to hear 4 cases in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Members of the state's highest court will get a change of scenery when they meet in western Massachusetts to hear a handful of cases.

The Supreme Judicial Court will hold a "special sitting" on Tuesday at the Franklin County Justice Center in Greenfield. The court usually hears cases at the John Adams Courthouse in Boston.

The court is traveling to Greenfield to give residents there a chance to see the justices in action. After the arguments, Chief Justice Ralph Gants and the associate justices will hold a question-and-answer session with students invited to attend the session.

The court will hear arguments in four cases from Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties.

