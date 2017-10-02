Charter school dispute heading to Massachusetts high court

BOSTON (AP) - A fight over charter schools in Massachusetts is heading to the state's highest court.

The Supreme Judicial Court will hold arguments Monday in the case brought by students who lost the lottery for open seats in charter schools. Their attorneys say the cap on the percentage of a school district's funding that can go to certain charter schools prevents children in poor districts from getting a quality education by limiting the number of seats available.

A Superior Court judge dismissed the students' lawsuit last October.

A group of public school students, the New England Area Conference of the NAACP and others are urging the court to reject the case, arguing that expanding charter schools will hurt children at traditional schools.

