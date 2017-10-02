Crews battle fire on Union St. in Easthampton

Firefighters in Easthampton responded to a fire on Union Street earlier this morning.

Crews were called to 39 Union Street around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

The fire was upstairs to Snap Fitness where three apartments, two of which are being lived in, are located.

No injuries were reported, but four people are left wondering the status of their home.

The Easthampton Fire Department said they responded quickly and have knocked the fire down, but they do remain on scene monitoring for hot spots while they investigate this fire.

We spoke with one of the residents who did not want to go on-camera, but he tells us that a cigarette he was smoking may have led to the fire.

Fire crews on-scene, however, have not been able to confirm that.

Union Street is closed from Main Street to School Street and we're told by Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor that there are about $20,000 worth of damage and the Red Cross is assisting these fire victims.

