Stony Hill Road reopened following serious crash in Wilbraham

Police responded to a "serious" accident in Wilbraham Monday morning that shut down Stony Hill Road for some time.

Wilbraham Police Department Captain Timothy Kane confirms officers were called to the scene at around 7:30 a.m.

Captain Timothy told Western Mass News there were 2 vehicles involved and that at least 2 people were taken to the hospital. He said both drivers were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Their injuries are described as "non-life threatening."

"This was in the area of the country club, number 859," Captain Timothy explained.

That section of Stony Hill Road was closed for about an hour while emergency crews cleared the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department.

