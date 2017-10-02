WMass, state officials express sadness over Vegas shooting

Local and state officials are expressing sadness and condolences over the shooting in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people.

In a statement released Monday morning, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his "sympathy, thoughts and prayers" to those impacted by Sunday night's shooting and noted that society "will remain ever strong and vigilant."

“What is our society coming to? It seems as though, you never know what you’re going to wake up to. My sympathy, thoughts and prayers to all the affected families. We as a society will remain ever strong and vigilant. Our collective good will triumph over evil," Sarno explained.

Gov. Charlie Baker said that he spoke with fellow Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada on Monday to offer law enforcement officers or other help. He wrote on Twitter that Massachusetts is praying for victims, families and first responders.

MA is praying for the victims, families & 1st responders in #LasVegas. Deeply saddened & horrified to learn of this senseless mass shooting. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 2, 2017

While saying the investigation should take its course, Baker added that he takes "some comfort" in knowing Massachusetts has some of the nation's toughest gun laws, including an assault weapons ban.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that she is heartsick for the people of Nevada. She says such tragedies have happened too many times, and says we need to have a conversation now about how to stop gun violence.

I’m heartsick for the victims of last night’s massacre in Las Vegas & their loved ones. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton tweeted that he will not join colleagues in a moment of silence on the House floor. He says that "becomes an excuse for inaction" and now is "a time for action."

Thinking of everyone in #LasVegas, and praying Congress will have the courage to do more than stand in silence to commemorate them. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) October 2, 2017

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri added, "When homicides occur, whether there is one death or many deaths, the suffering by those left behind is horrific. As Public Safety officials across the United States review the emerging details regarding this tragic incident, it becomes more apparent that planning for public events will be vastly more challenging. The Springfield Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by this tragedy in Las Vegas."

