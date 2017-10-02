Gas prices in Massachusetts down 2 cents this week

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices in Massachusetts are down by two cents this week.
AAA Northeast found in its weekly survey released Monday that the price of self-serve, regular is averaging $2.60 per gallon. That price is five cents above the national average of $2.55.
The average price in the state was 50 cents lower- $2.10 -a year ago at this time.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling in Massachusetts for as low as $2.38 per gallon and as high as $2.85.
