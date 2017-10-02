Driver cited after truck collides with Springfield overpass

A truck driver has been cited after a crash Monday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 6:40 a.m. Monday, a 75-year-old truck driver from Ontario collided with a bridge along the 1700 block of Main Street.

"The posted height restrictions for that bridge is 13 feet in the center and 10 feet on the curb," Walsh explained.

The impact of the collision tore the truck's roof off and spilled cargo into the roadway.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage reported to the bridge.

Walsh noted that the driver was cited following the crash.

