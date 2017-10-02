Chicopee woman arrested following car crash

Police arrested a Chicopee woman on assault charges following a weekend crash.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that police were called to Big Y on Memorial Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday for a reported crash involving two vehicles.

When an officer arrived, he found the driver and passenger of one of the cars who said that the other driver - identified by police as 28-year-old Andrea Villegas of Chicopee - reportedly fled the scene.

Wilk said that the driver told the officer that before leaving, Villegas "got out of her car, claimed the driver and passenger were scaring her children, brandished a knife and threatened to stab the male passenger."

As the officer was investigating, Villegas returned to the scene after she had reportedly dropped off the children. Police said that she also allegedly would not provide any information to the investigating officer.

Villegas reportedly showed the officer a knife, which was tagged as evidence, and she was then arrested on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and operating after license or right to operate was revoked.

Wilk noted that while Villegas was in a cell at the police department, she began to jump on the metal bed, damaging it and dislodging it from the wall. She is also being charged with malicious damage over $250.

Villegas was released on personal recognizance and a $40 clerk fee. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.

