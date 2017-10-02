Mirror causes house to catch fire in Southampton

An outdoor mirror at a home in Southampton ended up catching the house on fire Monday, acting like a magnifying glass, the fire chief says.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. The home is located at 12 Couture Road.

"Burn going up the side of the house up to the eave," explained Southampton Fire Chief, John Workman, "Turned out there was an exterior shower stall with a mirror that had reflected sunlight and started a fire against the wood fence that kind of went right into the siding."

The chief also told Western Mass News, "You can see where it started the burning...just burn streaks. Took several days. Finally caught it right on fire."

It's not something that happens every day.

"It's that concave part of the mirror that really ignited the fire, focused the light on the fence and siding. Rare, but not unheard off. Acted just like a magnifying glass," added Chief Workman.

Firefighters from Easthampton and Holyoke were called to the scene to assist in mutual aid. The Southampton Fire Chief credits the neighbor next door who first spotted the smoke, for doing their part and notifying emergency personnel of the situation. But that wasn't all they did. "Neighbor had spotted smoke and saw the fire they did a great job calling the fire department and spraying water on the house," explained Chief Workman.

Around $10,000 in damages occurred as a result. Mainly due to water damage.

Luckily, no one was hurt and no one was home at the time.

Chief Workman says the cause of the fire was determined by the State Fire Marshal's Office who was called in to investigate.

