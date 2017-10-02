Blood donations critically important in emergency situations

With so many people injured in Las Vegas, blood donations are extremely important right now.

The American Red Cross said that they have provided additional blood products to local hospitals to help the injured.

However, there's always a need for blood donations and that, in turn, can help those critically wounded when tragedy strikes.

"We need blood, so if anyone can contribute blood," said Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval.

That's the plea from Sandoval after the worst U.S. mass shooting in recent history and long lines were seen outside United Blood Bank in Las Vegas as people answered that call.

"That is critically important, but it also has to be tempered with a measured response on the part of donors coming in because if everyone comes in at once, then the amount of blood that comes in may overwhelm the processing capabilities," said Dr. Chester Andrzejewski of Baystate Medical Center.

Andrzejewski said that blood donors bring the gift of life and in a time of need and having blood already on the shelf helps.

"It saves lives, there's no doubt about it. These are big blood needs that we have to meet," Andrzejewski explained.

Baystate cannot ship blood across state lines because of laws already in place, but Andrzejewski told Western Mass News that you're still helping someone in need.

"It contracts the blood supply locally here, so when we get blood donations here, although we wouldn't be able to ship them out to those areas, we would be able to make sure we're maintaining stability here and indirectly helping those less fortunate," Andrzejewski noted.

The American Red Cross said in a statement: "After the shooting, the American Red Cross provided additional blood products to local hospitals to help those injured. We have more blood products enroute to the Las Vegas area and stand ready to provide blood and blood products."



If you would like to donate, you can CLICK HERE for more information from the American Red Cross or CLICK HERE for information from Baystate Medical Center.

