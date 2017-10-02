Hazmat issue closes Mass. Pike on-ramp

A hazardous material issue has forced an on-ramp to the Mass. Pike to be shut down.

Mass. State Police said that the ramp from I-291 to the eastbound side of the Pike is closed.

No other information is immediately available.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible or seek alternate routes

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.