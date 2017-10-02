Mass. Pike on-ramp reopened following propane tank spill - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Mass. Pike on-ramp reopened following propane tank spill

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
By Jamie Leslie
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A hazardous material issue forced an on-ramp to the Mass. Pike to be shut down this afternoon.

Mass. State Police said that the ramp from I-291 to the eastbound side of the Pike was closed due to a propane tank spill.

The accident was cleared by around 8pm.

