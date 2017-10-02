Mass. Pike on-ramp reopened following propane tank spill

A hazardous material issue forced an on-ramp to the Mass. Pike to be shut down this afternoon.
Mass. State Police said that the ramp from I-291 to the eastbound side of the Pike was closed due to a propane tank spill.
The accident was cleared by around 8pm.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.