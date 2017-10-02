Coping with anxiety following a tragedy

On the heels of last night's tragedy, social media is full of comments from people vowing not to go to outdoor concerts and to stay away from public events in general.

It's a topic we've covered all too often following tragedies like what happened in Las Vegas last night.

Psychologists said that it's normal to want to protect yourself and your family by staying close to home.

"The gut reaction is not to even leave the house quite frankly," said Donald Blanton of Springfield

Blanton thoughts reflect those of many people after waking up to hear about the devastation in Las Vegas.

"We can't live like that. We just can't because if we do that then the people who commit such heinous acts, they win and we can't allow that. We just have to be careful and keep your eyes open," Blanton noted.

Baystate Medical Center Psychiatrist Dr. Stuart Anfang said that he's on to something.

"If this were to stop people from going to concerts and movie theaters and marathons, that would be giving the people who perpetrate this a victory," Anfang explained.

Anfang told Western Mass News that it's okay to feel anxious.

"You wake up in the morning and you turn on the television or you look at your news feed and you say 'Oh my God, look what happened overnight' so it's completely understandable that people will be anxious and upset," Anfang added.

However, Anfang said that remember while tragic, these events are still rare.

"As horrible as these events are, they are random and fortunately, they are rare and remember you're much more likely to be hurt in an automobile accident by someone who might be texting while driving then getting shot while at a concert," Anfang said.

Having said that, Anfang said trust your instincts.

"If you feel really anxious and fearful and you relax yourself with relaxation techniques and testing the reality of it, trust yourself and maybe it means skip this concert if need be, but try to go to the next concert," Anfang noted.

When you're at an event, Anfang said being vigilant is an excellent coping tool. Blanton agreed.

"They say see something say something. That to me is the most important thing. If you see something, say something and let people know," Blanton said.

As for children, psychiatrists said that kids take their cues from the adults around them. That's why it's very helpful for parents and adults to stay calm.

