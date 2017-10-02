Local security expert discusses videos of Las Vegas shooting attack

The images and videos out of Las Vegas are just horrific.

Jake Owen, one of the performers who was onstage at the time, said it was like shooting fish in a barrel, something a local expert said was accomplished by having several automatic weapons and an event that is difficult to protect.

Cell phone videos shot by concert-goers captured the chaos as a gunman on a high floor rained gunfire upon concert-goers, killing more than 50 people and sending thousands fleeing.

We showed that footage to AIC Professor Gary Lefort, who is retired from the U.S. Army and also spent nearly a decade at the Pentagon. He explained how a shooter managed to inflict so much casualty in a short amount of time.



"Oh yeah, he's using certainly an automatic weapon...probably a 30 clip magazine, maybe had been piggybacked four, five rifles side-by-side in a short period of time. You can go through 300, 400 rounds without having to reload at all going from one weapon to the next," Lefort explained.



After watching the videos in the thick of the deadliest mass shooting in modern history, Lefort said that it would have been difficult for the concert-goers to figure out what was going on.



"Well, it's Las Vegas, a city of glitz and glamour and fireworks. In the beginning, people probably thought one of the hotels was having a fireworks display and for the second or two before they start seeing people drop, they just sit or stand there and watch and then, as they start dropping, they react and that's when panic steps in. That leads to the chaos you see people being hurt not only from the shooting but from being trampled," Lefort noted.



Lefort said that events like the Route 91 Harvest Festival is what is called a soft target: a place with a large crowd of people that is difficult to protect.

When attending large events. Lefort said that it's best to figure out the main and secondary exits and if something were to take place to stay on the periphery of a crowd.



"Then you have some flexibility as to where you can go. You don't want to go where the firing is taking place or whatever is going on. You don't want to go with the mass group that in escaping. You could be trampled," Lefort added.

This is all extremely early in an investigation involving local, state, and federal agencies who are all working on answering the same question.



"Who is Steve Paddock and why did he do such an atrocious thing to innocent people?" Lefort said.

