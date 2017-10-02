Psychology expert discusses mental health role in Vegas attack

The suspect's motive is still unclear, but the FBI has determined the shooter had no connection to an international terrorist group.

However, many people can't help but wonder what could cause someone to commit such a deadly act.

Of course, at this time, it's all speculation as investigators said that the shooter had no history of mental illness, but we took our questions to a doctor of psychology.

The deadliest mass shooting in American history, after police said shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of Las Vegas concert-goers.

"We have to feel mostly for the people who were there," said Dr. Lina Racicot, professor of psychology and education at American International College.

This comes just over a year after a heavily armed gunman killed 49 people inside an Orlando nightclub.

The title 'the deadliest mass shooting in American history' is a record that's seemingly short-lived.

You might wonder: who could commit such a violent crime against so many innocent people?

"There's a difference between mental health issues and state of mind," Racicot added.

Racicot told Western Mass News that this is all speculation. We might never know the reason why any person would open fire on a crowd of civilians, but she helps us understand what could be going on inside the mind of a mass shooter.

"That type of individual feels a sense of inferiority and do things like this to build on their superiority," Racicot noted.

Investigators believe the shooter purchased the guns legally. Only 18 states require a background check to buy a gun from any seller - Nevada is not one of them, but Massachusetts is.

Nevada also has more relaxed laws regarding mental illness and gun sales. For example, if a person has demonstrated threats or has voluntarily admitted themselves to a mental hospital, they can still buy a gun in Nevada.

"Perhaps, he could fit under antisocial personality disorder, perhaps not," Racicot explained.

However, the shooter's brother, Eric Paddock, said that the family remains in shock.

"I couldn't be more dumbfounded. There's nothing. There's nothing," said Eric Paddock.

According to police, Stephen Paddock had never been in trouble with the law.

"What led him to this horrific aggression, we may never know, but the fact that he took his own life, he also feared facing the consequences," Racicot said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.