South Hadley couple leaves Vegas concert just before shooting

A South Hadley couple left the festival less than a hour before the gunfire broke out.

It's hard to imagine what it was like after the multiple shots of gunfire rang out at the concert and the chaos that then followed.

One concert-goer, who didn't seek shelter, was James Magagnoli from South Hadley. He and his wife went to Las Vegas just for this concert.

They told Western Mass News that they don't know why, but they left their spots near the stage 45 minutes before the gunfire erupted.

When they landed, they reflected on their past 24 hours and their kids.

"We have a four and a six year old, so we can't even explain the feeling. My wife obviously visibly upset, just being that close to where we were. We were literally within 100 feet of the stage for the two days before and for the majority of this day, so it's absolutely crazy. I was walking with my wife and I said if you kind of do the numbers, there's a 1/20 percent chance we would have gotten hurt," Magagnoli said.

Magagnoli noted that his wife has repeatedly said to him how lucky they are, but they are thinking about all of the other families suffering.

