Easthampton downtown revitalization

Downtown Easthampton looks much different than it did as far back as 20 years ago.

City Manager Jessica Allan said the turnaround in downtown Easthampton has been a pleasure to watch.

Jessica told Western Mass News that these improvements, which include the Nashawannuck Pond Boardwalk, restaurants, and shops along Cottage and Union streets have been roughly 20 years in the making.

“If the city puts investments into things like the boardwalk or the mills project that happened a few years ago, then we see that private businesses will put in their fair share to make the area revitalized as well.”

Investments that made it easy for the Corsello's to open up their Butcheria on Cottage Street roughly 5 months ago. Minus a vandalism incident earlier this year, they said Easthampton's been great to them.

City officials said that it's about more than just opening up any old business. Each of the new ones they said aren't just bringing in revenue, but also expanding the towns culture.

“We really wanted to bring back a personal experience of people shopping,” said Corsello.

“We're bringing a bit of Italian, a little bit of Roman culture to Easthampton.”

Factor that authentic, fresh cut, taste with a community that's aching to keep improving and you've got a recipe for continued growth the Corsello's said.

“Everybody is coming here. We've got the arts culture, we've got the music culture, and we've got a food scene.”

The city seconds what the Corsello's said, telling Western Mass News that there's no end in sight to what they have planned.

