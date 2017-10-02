Security expert says hotel security to be scrutinized following Vegas shooting

In the wake of the mass shooting of concert-goers in Las Vegas, security practices at open area events and hotels could change according to some experts.

More than 50 people have been killed and hundreds of others sent to the hospital as a gunman fired multiple weapons from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel.

The horrific mass shooting took place during the last act of a four day country festival in Las Vegas.

Security experts said that so far, it appears the accused gunman, Stephen Paddock, was able to inflict so much damage through the use of multiple automatic rifles, taking cover in the darkness, and flying under the radar in a city filled with cameras, security, and hotel staff.

Many questions remain in the wake of the deadliest shootings in modern history, one including how reported gunman Stephen Paddock smuggled 10 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into a hotel that would later be used to take more than 50 lives and injure more than 500.

"Semi-automatic weapons can be disassembled, can easily have been put into suitcases, and had them brought in over the three, four day period, not bring attention to himself," said Professor Gary Lefort from American International College.

Lefort is retired from the Army and has a decade of experience at the Pentagon. He thinks the shooting at the Mandalay Bay will create some changes within the hotel industry.

"I think you are going to find that hotels are now going to be scrutinized just like transportation systems are and major events have increased security limits to the kind of bags you can bring into the facility." Lefort noted.

We reached out to MGM Springfield to hear more about their security plans, particularly for the planned outdoor space of our casino. They declined to comment further than this statement from Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International:

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of last night's shooting, their families, and those still fighting for their lives. We are working with law enforcement and will continue to do all we can to help all of those involved."

We also contacted the Springfield Police Department. Police Commissioner John Barbieri told Western Mass News that "As public safety officials across the United States review the emerging details regarding this tragic incident, it becomes more apparent that planning for public events will be vastly more challenging."

Meantime, Lefort said that in the wake of horrific tragedies targeting unsuspecting victims, vigilance by all is key.

"This is a tragedy, it's hard to stop. We just need to be more aware of our environment when we go to place like this," Lefort added.

Some hotels, like Marriott's overseas, have installed X-Ray machines and metal detectors in their lobby's in an effort to try and prevent car bombers or people bringing in explosives or guns through the front door.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.