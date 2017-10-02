Confusion for state auto inspectors following new system

Confusion following the introduction of changes to Massachusetts vehicle inspections.

Local gas stations told Western Mass News their systems have been down since Sunday morning.

But the registry of motor vehicles said it's fully operational.

The idea behind revamped Massachusetts vehicle inspections is to prevent sticker fraud, but the new system, which was rolled out Sunday, hasn't made things any easier for local inspectors.

"We're calling them, they're taking our phone number and saying okay we'll call you back, but we don't have any call so far," said Amjad Hussain.

Amjad Hussain, owner of Express Gas and Food Mart in Springfield told Western Mass News that the system has been down since Sunday morning when his inspector came in early to set it up.

And this isn't the only gas station having trouble with the new system.

After just a few phone calls, we found a handful of gas stations, such as Brad's Service Center in Chicopee and Brothers Custom Car n’ Truck in Westfield also have their systems offline.

This is causing inspectors to lose money while they play the waiting game.

But a spokesperson for the registry of motor vehicles told Western Mass News that the inspection network is up and running.

That spokesperson wrote in an email to Western Mass News:

"Some station owners today have needed to be told how to enable the printing of stickers. They were taught this in training but the message is being repeated to them today and then they can enable stickers to print.

Station owners we spoke to today told us they were told to wait for a phone call informing them the system is back online.

And the RMV told us they have a team available to answer calls and questions.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.