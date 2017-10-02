Tractor trailer driver dies following accident on Pike in Lee

Mass. State Police responded to an accident this afternoon on I-90 EB where a tractor trailer collided to the rear of another tractor trailer.

The afflicted rig burst into flames and trapped a man inside.

State Police reported that the party died as he was unable to escape.

There is no word on the condition of the other party involved.

The accident occurred around the 12.6 mm at 5:30p.

Mass. State Police Accident Reconstruction is on scene and have closed eastbound travel to one lane.

