Westfield police officer transported to hospital following motorcycle accident

A Westfield police officer was transported to Baystate tonight after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle.
The accident took place on Western Ave and Granville Road around 7pm.
The condition of the officer hasn't yet been disclosed.
Western Ave is now available for travel.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.