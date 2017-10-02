Vigil held in Northampton for Vegas shooting victims

While vigils are happening across the country, folks in western Mass. gathered in Northampton to remember the victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

With at least 59 people killed and more than 500 injured, organizers of tonight’s vigil said they want to show solidarity with the victims and have a safe place for those grieving.

Attendees held candles, sang songs of unity and were just there for one another.

Organizer Eduardo Samaniego said that tonight is also about having a conversation on how to prevent something like this from happening again.

“It's very terrifying and scary for Americans and what happened today is a continuous event that happens at least once a year.”

“I think that as people go to sleep, I think we have to think how to ensure this won't happen again, important to make this not okay, not normal and not let this be the everyday realities of our families.”

Eduardo said that he hopes this tragic incident will bring change.

Tonight attendees had the chance to sign petitions that urged Congress for gun reform and stricter gun regulations.

The event lasted about an hour and was open to the public.

