SKYWARN class being offered in Monson in October

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Taunton Massachusetts is sponsoring a severe weather spotter training session, part of its SKYWARN program, in Monson, Massachusetts on Monday October 16th, 2017 from 6:45 PM to approximately 9:00 PM. It will be held at Memorial Hall, 198 Main Street.

The session is open to the public at no charge and is being offered by the six Hampden County Medical Reserve Corps units in honor of National Preparedness Month. Amateur Radio Operators, Emergency managers, police, fire, and other first responders are encouraged to attend. Everyone age 16 and older who completes the training will be eligible to become trained NWS weather spotters.

The free training session includes a computer-based presentation covering: development of thunderstorms, “severe” thunderstorm criteria, as well as the cloud features associated with severe thunderstorms and tornados; winter storms and proper snow measurement; reporting of coastal flooding, river, stream, and urban flooding and rainfall measurements as well the procedure for reporting weather information to the National Weather Service. Safety procedures for the various forms of summer severe weather (severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and lightning), winter storms, and flooding will also be covered. Bringing a notebook with pen or pencil is optional.*

The Medical Reserve Corps, federally recognized since 2002 following the 9/11 attacks is comprised of both medical and non-medical volunteers from the community. Our mission is to support Public Health as well as Emergency Management during emergencies and non-emergencies. Currently, Massachusetts boasts 40 units with close to 1000 units nationwide. We are always looking for volunteers to assist not only with weather events such as the recent hurricanes and the tornadoes that tore through Monson in 2011 but any situations that task our community resources.

To register for this event please visit our website at www.wmmrc.org and look for the SKYWARN brochure on the home page.