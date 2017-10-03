Another beautiful October Day

It's a chilly start but once again today is looking very nice with highs getting back into the low to mid 70s for most of the valley and upper 60s for the hill towns and Berkshires. We will once again see a mainly sunny sky with a light southerly breeze.

A ridge of high pressure remains intact across the East for most of the week. We will see temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday and Thursday as surface high pressure moves farther south and we get more of a southwesterly wind flow.

A cold front will approach southern New England Thursday morning from the north with nothing more then a few clouds and spot shower. The front looks to slowly push southward Friday, giving us the chance of a few afternoon showers. This front will eventually move back to the north as a warm front over the weekend, keeping us a bit unsettled with a few showers. It will be rather warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70's.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.