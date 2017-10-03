Getting warmer this week with increasing shower chances

Another very comfortable, pleasant fall day across western Mass with highs back to the low 70s in the valley and upper 60s in the hills. High pressure remains in control, so throughout the evening, we will cool quickly under a mostly clear sky and with light wind.

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the lower 40s with only a few spots hitting upper 30s by dawn. Once again, we will warm fast Wednesday due to abundant sunshine and highs in the afternoon should hit around 80 in the lower valley due to more of a southwest wind flow. Temps in the Berkshires and hill towns will range in the 70s.

High pressure in control in the upper levels of the atmosphere and at the surface, bringing western Mass sunny, warm days and cool, crisp nights through Wednesday. High pressure at the surface heads south and our temps get warmer Wednesday and Thursday, but an approaching cold front will bring more clouds and shower chances for the end of the week-bringing temps back down.

Our first chance for showers looks to be late Wednesday night as a cold front moves into the region. Only a few showers are expected, then the front slides just to the south. We should get some decent sun for Thursday with continued warmth. The front will begin moving back northward Friday, bringing more clouds and showers, and therefore cooler temps. A few showers may linger early Saturday, but as this front moves farther north, we should see a mainly dry day with some sun.

Our forecast gets a bit uncertain for Sunday to Tuesday as a cold front moves in from the west and possibly stalls over New England. Some tropical moisture may get pulled northward from the Gulf for early next week, bringing a heavy rain potential (this system is in the southern Gulf now and may become our next tropical depression/storm by the weekend). We can use the rain for sure, but we will have to monitor for a potential flooding situation. Heavy rain chances are looking most likely mid to late day Monday through Tuesday. Expect a mild and muggy air-mass over this time too.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.