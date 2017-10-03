Fmr. Chicopee teacher arraigned on new rape charges

A former Chicopee High School teacher was back in court Tuesday on rape charges.

Donald Cushing, 65, was convicted five years ago of raping a student and now, he faces new charges.

Cushing was arraigned this morning in Hampden Superior Court on two counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child.

According to indictments handed up by a Hampden County grand jury last month, the alleged crimes took place between 2006 and 2011.

The victim was not a student of Cushing, but a child under the age of 16.

Cushing is currently serving an 8 to 10 year sentence in state prison after admitting raping a 15 year old student at school.

The new indictments are for alleged crimes that reportedly took place before the rape of the 15 year old for whom he is currently in state prison..

The new charges against Cushing include two counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

Cushing pleaded not guilty to the new charges. He'll be back in court for a pre-trial conference on January 31 and then a pre-trial hearing in April.

Cushing is still in custody serving out that 8 to 10 year prison term.

