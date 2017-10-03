Over 100 nurses stage 1-day strike at Pittsfield hospital

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - More than 100 nurses are picketing outside Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield during a one-day strike.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the nurses on Tuesday are calling for more staff at the hospital, saying current staffing levels are too low and unsafe.

The nurses' union, the Massachusetts Nurses Association, delivered a 10-day notice of the strike to the hospital on Sept. 22, citing stalled contract talks.

Hospital executives have said the union misrepresented management's handling of the negotiations.

They have said the hospital was forced to hire 247 replacement nurses for five days, so management will lock nurses out for four days once the strike ends Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.