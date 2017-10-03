Massachusetts man sentenced for sexually exploiting 150 boys

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting about 150 boys by posing as a 14-year-old girl and convincing them to send him nude photos and videos of themselves.

Twenty-four-year-old Curtis Simoneau, of Framingham, was sentenced in federal court Monday after pleading guilty in June to coercion and enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Simoneau told a 13-year-old boy he was a girl living in Maine. Authorities say the victim believed he was in an online relationship with the girl and the two exchanged nude photos and videos.

Prosecutors say investigators found nude and sexually suggestive photos and videos in Simoneau's home that were sent by boys who thought they were sending them to a girl.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.