Bill seeks to assure contraceptive coverage in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - Health insurers and advocates for women's reproductive rights have agreed on legislation that seeks to protect birth control coverage regardless of changes made by Congress or Donald Trump's administration.

The compromise unveiled at the Statehouse on Tuesday would require Massachusetts insurers provide coverage - without co-payments - of contraceptives approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Insurers would be allowed in many cases to require co-payments on brand name contraceptives if a generic version is available.

Supporters say the bill would also improve access to emergency contraceptive services and allow birth control prescriptions for up to 12 months.

Backers say they're worried Congress will eliminate coverage mandated under the federal Affordable Care Act, or that Trump will issue new regulations allowing employers to opt out of free birth control coverage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.