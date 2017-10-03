DA identifies woman who died after getting shot in Pittsfield

A 22-year-old woman who was shot Monday night in Pittsfield, has died from her injuries.

Asiyanna Jones was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound inside a motor vehicle in the area of 242 Dewey Avenue.

Police had been called to the scene for a report of gunshots fired.

Jones was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for treatment of her injuries, but then had to be flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

The Berskhire District Attorney's Office reports she was pronounced dead at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

"An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be performed Wednesday at the Holyoke office of the Chief Medical Examiner," explained DA representative, Frederick Lantz.

No word yet if authorities have any leads, but no arrests have been reported.

The investigation continues at this time. The Pittsfield Police Department, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, State Police, Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office are all a part of that investigation.

If you have any information that could help authorities with this case, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at (413) 448-9705.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.