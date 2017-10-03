1000 bags of heroin stamped "Playboy" found at West Springfield hotel

A Springfield man has been charged with trafficking in heroin following a drug bust Monday at The Quality Inn on Riverdale Street.

Malcolm Jamal Morillo, was taken into custody by law enforcement agents following "an investigation into a multi-state heroin operation," police say.

The West Springfield Police Department posted the arrest to their Facebook page Tuesday.

"Mr. Morillo would transport heroin to northern States to sell for a higher profit," police noted.

Morillo has been charged with Trafficking Heroin 18-36 grams.

"Seized as a result of the investigation was 1000 bags heroin stamped "Playboy", along with 13 grams of marijuana," police added.

The law enforcement agents involved in the arrest included the WSPD Narcotics Unit in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and the FBI W. Mass Gang Task Force.

